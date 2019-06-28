EPIC Advisory Board member and Harvard Professor Latanya Sweeney testified this week before the House Science Committee for a hearing on "Election Security: Voting Technology Vulnerabilities." Professor Sweeney is the lead author on a paper that surveyed vulnerabilities in voter information websites in 2016. She found that the voter information websites for 35 states and DC were vulnerable to identity theft attacks, meaning a hacker could submit changes to voter registration information. Professor Sweeney recommended that Congress urge states to improve security on voter registration websites, such as using the latest version of CAPTCHAs. EPIC has long defended voter privacy including EPIC's case that led a now-defunct Presidential Commission to delete state voter data it unlawfully obtained.