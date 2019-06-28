EPIC Advisory Board member and New York Law School Professor Nadine Strossen testified this week before the House Homeland Security Committee for a hearing on "Examining Social Media Companies' Efforts To Counter Online Terror Content and Misinformation." Professor Strossen advocated for non-censorial strategies to countering terror content and misinformation on social media. EPIC has previously told Congress that "algorithmic transparency" could help establish fairness, transparency, and accountability for much of what users see online.