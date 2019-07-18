Ahead of Congressional Testimony, EPIC Organizes DC Panel on the Mueller Report

EPIC will host a panel discussion on the Mueller Report at Busboy's and Poets in Washington, DC on Tuesday, July 23. The event — "Behind the Black Ink" — precedes Robert Mueller's testimony next week before the House Judiciary and the House Intelligence Committees. Mueller's two-year investigation produced a 448-page report about Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. Presidential Election. EPIC is currently litigating a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit to obtain the complete, unredacted report. Speakers at the EPIC event include Alan Butler, Ryan Goodman, Jason Leopold, Marcy Wheeler, and Anne Weismann.

