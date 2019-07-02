The U.S. House of Representatives has filed suit to obtain six years of President Trump's personal tax returns from the IRS. Rep. Richard Neal, Chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee, has the authority under a section of the tax code to obtain the tax returns. But the IRS and Treasury Department have repeatedly refused to comply with the law. EPIC has sought the release of the President's tax records in two lawsuits: EPIC v. IRS I and EPIC v. IRS II. The D.C. Circuit's opinion in EPIC v. IRS I is cited in the House's complaint multiple times. EPIC previously urged Congress to obtain and publicly release of President Trump's tax returns. EPIC is seeking to determine the extent of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.