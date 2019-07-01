Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington has filed an amicus brief in support of EPIC's case for the release of the full Mueller Report. CREW argued that the Justice Department cannot withhold parts of the Report as "deliberative" because the Report explains the Special Counsel's final decisions. "Especially in the context of an investigation into interference with our electoral process by a foreign power and potential links to the sitting President's political campaign, the public interest in disclosure is at an apex once the investigation is complete and the prosecutorial decisions have been made," CREW argued. EPIC recently moved for summary judgment to obtain the full Mueller Report. The case is EPIC v. Department of Justice, No. 19-810 (D.D.C.). Copies of the Mueller Report obtained by EPIC, related materials, and background on the case are available for purchase at the EPIC Bookstore.