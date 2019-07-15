EPIC Comments on Third Annual Privacy Shield Review
EPIC provided comments to the European Commission to inform the third annual review of the EU-U.S. Privacy Shield, a framework that permits the transfer of Europeans' personal data to the U.S. EPIC detailed the latest developments in the U.S., including the failure to reform bulk surveillance under Section 702 of FISA, the absence of comprehensive federal privacy law and a data protection authority, and an executive order to collect data about non-citizens from across the federal government. EPIC also applauded appointments to the PCLOB and the U.S. endorsement of the OECD AI Principles. The Commission approved Privacy Shield last year, but urged the U.S. to adopt privacy legislation and to join the International Privacy Convention. The European Commission will make a determination about whether to renew the Privacy Shield this fall.