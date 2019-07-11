As a result of EPIC's Freedom of Information Act request, the Federal Trade Commission released records indicating that FTC Associate Director of Enforcement James A. Kohm participated in at least 162 meetings since the Commission adopted the consent order with Facebook in 2011. Almost 140 meetings occurred after Facebook admitted to the unlawful transfer of over 87 million user profiles to Cambridge Analytica. In March 2018, the FTC said it would reopen investigation of Facebook, but the agency has never taken an enforcement action against the country. EPIC launched the #EnforceTheOrder campaign this year to urge action by the FTC.