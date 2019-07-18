EPIC has launched a campaign urging the creation of a Data Protection Agency in the United States. In a recent statement, EPIC President Marc Rotenberg said "A data protection agency is the cornerstone of effective privacy protection. Data protection agencies act as ombudsmen for the public. They encourage innovation and good business practices. They identify emerging privacy challenges and pursue solutions. They take enforcement action when necessary and they impose penalties that are meaningful." EPIC has repeatedly told Congress that the FTC is not an effective privacy agency. Earlier this year, EPIC joined other organizations in support of "A Framework for Privacy Protection in the United States," which said "The US needs a federal agency focused on privacy protection, compliance with data protection obligations, and emerging privacy challenges." Visit epic.org/dpa for more information.