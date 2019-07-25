EPIC has submitted an urgent Freedom of Information Act request to the Federal Trade Commission seeking all consumer complaints pending before the Commission at the time the agency entered into the settlement with Facebook. The proposed settlement order "resolves" all consumer complaints alleging violation of the consent order prior to June 12, 2019. Earlier this year, EPIC determined that there were 26,000 complaints against Facebook pending at the Commission. Many US privacy organizations have also filed detailed complaints with the Commission, alleging that Facebook's business practices violate the FTC Act and also the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act. The release of the information sought by EPIC could help the public and the Congress assess the adequacy of the proposed settlement.