EPIC has sent a statement to Congress, warning that President Trump's Executive Order on Collecting Information about Citizenship Status could undermine Privacy Act safeguards. EPIC said "Although President Trump has abandoned his quest to seek citizenship information through the 2020 Census, the plan to aggregate data from other agencies in the Commerce Department is also problematic." EPIC explained that the "Executive Order contemplates both the collection of statistical data and the use of citizenship data for determinations about individuals." EPIC opposed the citizenship question in the 2020 Census, arguing in federal court that the Census Bureau failed to complete required privacy impact assessments. EPIC also filed an amicus brief in the Supreme Court case, joined by 23 legal scholars and technical experts, warning that "collecting citizenship status information from hundreds of millions of U.S. residents presents enormous privacy and security concerns."