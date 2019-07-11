In comments on the Federal Aviation Administration's proposal to renew the drone registration system, EPIC urged the agency to move quickly on a drone ID broadcasting requirement. EPIC explained that the European Union has recently established comprehensive rules for drone operators, including a requirement for realtime ID that aligns with EPIC's previous recommendations to the FAA. The EU will require real-time broadcasting of the drone operator registration number, the geographical position of the drone, the drone route course, and the position of the drone operator. In a letter to the FAA earlier this year, Senators Edward Markey (D-MA) and John Thune (R-SD) also urged the FAA to establish a rule for the real-time, remote identification of drones.