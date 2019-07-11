EPIC Urges FAA to Act on Drone ID Broadcast Requirement
In comments on the Federal Aviation Administration's proposal to renew the drone registration system, EPIC urged the agency to move quickly on a drone ID broadcasting requirement. EPIC explained that the European Union has recently established comprehensive rules for drone operators, including a requirement for realtime ID that aligns with EPIC's previous recommendations to the FAA. The EU will require real-time broadcasting of the drone operator registration number, the geographical position of the drone, the drone route course, and the position of the drone operator. In a letter to the FAA earlier this year, Senators Edward Markey (D-MA) and John Thune (R-SD) also urged the FAA to establish a rule for the real-time, remote identification of drones.