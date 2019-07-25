In a 429-3 vote, the House passed a bill to combat the onslaught of robocalls. The Stopping Bad Robocalls Act would increase the fines for illegal robocalls, require phone companies to block robocalls by default, require more businesses to obtain consumer consent before calling, and much more. The Act comes two months after the Senate passed a similar bill—the Traced Act—with near unanimous support. Many criticized the Senate's bill for not going far enough. EPIC joined a coalition of consumer groups that urged members of Congress to support the House bill. EPIC has long advocated for stronger regulations surrounding robocalls. EPIC provided expert analysis to Congress, submitted numerous comments, and filed multiple amicus briefs emphasizing the need to limit robocalls.