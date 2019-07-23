In Advance of Mueller Hearings, EPIC Sends Copies of Report to Congress
EPIC has sent dozens of copies of "The Mueller Report: EPIC v. Department and the Special Counsel's Report on Russian Interference in the 2016 Presidential Election" to members of the House Judiciary Committee and the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence. Mr. Mueller is scheduled to testify before both committees on Wednesday, July 24. The book, also available at Amazon, chronicles EPIC's efforts, in a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit, to obtain the complete, unreacted report. The case is now fully briefing and hearings on the release of the complete Mueller report and related materials will take place before Judge Reggie Walton on August 5 and August 9. EPIC has also organized a panel discussion at Busboys and Poets this evening to discuss the upcoming testimony of Mr. Mueller and EPIC's case.