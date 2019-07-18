Civil society advocates are set to form a new NGO to promote privacy in Russia, Central, and Eastern Europe. The initiative was convened by Simon Davies, founder of Privacy International and author of "Privacy: A Personal Chronicle." EPIC's Public Voice Fund provided the seed funding for the project. EPIC President Marc Rotenberg said "We appreciate the good work of NGOs and academics to undertake this important collaboration." The initiative's Moderator, former Ombudsman of Georgia, Ucha Nanuashvili, stated "in the former Soviet states there's an urgent need for an initiative that brings together advocates and experts in a strong alliance." The annual meeting of the International Data Protection and Privacy Commissioners will be held this year in Tirana, Albania. The Public Voice plans to host a civil society event.