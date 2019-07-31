The Pew Charitable Trusts reports that of the 24 states legislatures that considered data privacy legislation in 2019, only a few have passed new laws. Last year, California passed the California Consumer Privacy Act of 2018, the most comprehensive consumer privacy state law ever enacted in the United States. This month, New York state passed the Stop Hacks and Improve Electronic Data Security, which imposes new obligations on businesses collecting personal data on New York residents. According to the National Conference on State Legislatures, more than 100 privacy bills are currently pending in the states. The EPIC State Policy Project monitors privacy bills nationwide