In an important step for transparency, the Privacy and Civil Liberties Oversight Board has published an inventory of current oversight activities. The Board announced it is reviewing NSA's search tool called "xkeyscore." The tool is used to search data collected under Executive Order 12333, a legal authority has not yet been subject to public oversight. EPIC previously sought public release of the PCLOB report on Executive Order 12333. The Board will also issue a public report on how the intelligence community is implementing proposed surveillance reforms. EPIC previously sent detailed comments to the Board, urging the oversight agency to become a "leader" in open government and recommending specific changes to agency practices regarding FOIA and open meetings.