Former EPIC Advisory Board member Tim Wu will testify this week before a House committee regarding online platforms and market power. EPIC previously told the Subcommittee on Antitrust that "the internet advertising system today is not healthy. Two companies dominate the market. The privacy of Internet users is under assault. The revenue model that sustained journalism is broken. The current model is not sustainable. Privacy rules can help level the playing field." In 2000, EPIC opposed Doubleclick's acquisition of Abacus. In 2007, EPIC told the FTC that Google's proposed acquisition of DoubleClick would lead to consumers being tracked and profiled by advertisers across the web.