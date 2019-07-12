The Federal Trade Commission has reportedly approved a $5 billion fine against Facebook, the largest fine in the Commission's history. EPIC brought the original complaint to the FTC that led to the 2011 Consent Order against Facebook. This is the first enforcement action the FTC has taken against Facebook in the eight years since the Consent Order was put in place. Earlier this year, an EPIC Freedom of Information Act request uncovered more than 26,000 complaints against Facebook pending at the Commission. EPIC also launched the #EnforceTheOrder campaign to urge action by the FTC. In January, EPIC recommended that the FTC enforcement action 1) impose substantial fines; 2) establish structural remedies; 3) require compliance with Fair Information Practices; 4) reform hiring and management practices; and 5) restore democratic governance.