Top-ranking Republicans on the House Oversight and Reform Committee sent a letter to Capital One and Amazon seeking briefings on the data breach that compromised the personal information of 106 million people. Rep. Maxine Waters, Chair of the House Committee on Financial Services, released a statement that said "I plan to work with my colleagues and take action in the Financial Services Committee on legislation to improve oversight of the cybersecurity of financial institutions." In testimony before the Senate and the House several years ago, EPIC warned Congress that US financial institutions were not doing to safeguard consumer data. Following the Capitol One data breach, EPIC President Marc Rotenberg wrote for CNN that "Congress needs to update federal privacy laws, establish meaningful oversight, and encourage business practices that are more resilient when breaches occur."