EPIC will argue in federal court on Monday for the release of the complete and unredacted Mueller Report. The hearing in EPIC v. Department of Justice is set for 10 a.m. before Judge Reggie B. Walton. In briefs recently filed with the court, EPIC warned that "the nation's ability to fully assess the Report is hindered by the decision of the Justice Department to withhold critical information from the American public." Judge Walton has said that EPIC's case should move "as expeditiously as humanly possible" and ordered the parties to brief the case on an accelerated schedule. Copies of the Mueller Report obtained by EPIC, related materials, and background on the case are available for purchase at the EPIC Bookstore.