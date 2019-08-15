EPIC has filed comments on the Council of Europe's Recommendation on AI and human rights. Drafted by a committee of human rights experts, the Recommendation is expected to be adopted by the COE in early 2020. EPIC expressed strong support for the draft Recommendation, noting nearly all of the Universal Guidelines for Artificial Intelligence principles are included. EPIC also recommended the COE incorporate UGAI principles prohibiting secret profiling and unitary scores and requiring termination of AI systems that spin out of control. Intended to maximize the benefits of AI, to minimize the risk, and to ensure the protection of human rights, over 250 experts and 60 organizations have endorsed the Universal Guidelines. EPIC also recently urged the White House to safeguard personal data in U.S. AI research and development.