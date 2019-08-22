Facebook FTC Google Google/DoubleClick WhatsApp
Gallup Poll: Americans Divided on Regulation for Big Tech Firms
A new Gallup poll found that 48 percent of respondents said the government should boost its regulation of technology companies like Amazon, Facebook and Google, while 40 percent said regulation of these firms shouldn't change. Roughly 60 percent of self-identified liberals, union members, college graduates and Democrats support increased oversight of tech companies. EPIC maintains an extensive page on Privacy and Public Opinion which shows consistent support among Americans for stronger laws to protect their privacy. EPIC has also opposed mergers that threaten consumer privacy, including Facebook's acquisition of WhatsApp, Google's acquisition of DoubleClick, and Google's acquisition of Nest Labs.