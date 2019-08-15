A Grindr user has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to review a federal appellate court's refusal to find the dating app liable for failing to remove a false profile that enabled abuse. EPIC filed an amicus brief in Herrick v. Grindr, arguing that Section 230, the law the appeals court found barred liability, was intended to "encourage internet service providers to police their platforms," not to "give platforms carte blanche to ignore harassment and abuse." EPIC explained that victims may be subjected to ongoing "psychological, social, and financial harm" if internet services are not accountable for harassment and abuse. EPIC routinely files friend of the court briefs in cases concerning emerging privacy and civil liberties issues. Herrick's attorney (and EPIC Champion of Freedom Award winner) Carrie Goldberg recently published "Nobody's Victim: Fighting Psychos, Stalkers, Pervs, and Trolls."