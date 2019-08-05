Data protection commissioners from several countries published a joint statement on Facebook's proposed Libra currency network. The Commissioners said "strong privacy safeguards are the foundation for innovation in the digital world" and "we are joining together to express our shared concerns about the privacy risks posed by the Libra digital currency and infrastructure." The Commissioners said Facebook has "failed to specifically address the information handling practices that will be in place to secure and protect personal information." The Commissioners cited EPIC statements for Senate and House warning stating that "Facebook clearly cannot be trusted with consumers' financial data." EPIC also joined a coalition of consumer groups calling for an end to Facebook's Libra plan.