Senators Ed Markey (D-Mass.) and Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) sent a letter to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to ask about the steps taken to protect consumers from the security vulnerabilities of internet-connected cars. The senators wrote: "We are concerned by the lack of publicly-available information about the occurrence and handling of cyber vulnerabilities in internet-connected cars, and believe that NHTSA should be aware of these dangers in order to take possible regulatory action." In comments to NHTSA, EPIC called for national safety standards for connected cars. EPIC also underscored the privacy risks of modern vehicles in a recent amicus brief to the Supreme Court.