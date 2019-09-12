EPIC has again written to the Senate Rules Committee regarding the closed-door meetings of a Senate "Tech Task Force." EPIC said that the closed-door meetings violate the Senate Rules of Procedure. As EPIC explained, "the Senate Rules of Procedure establish a strong presumption that meetings of the Senate shall be open to the public." EPIC, the Center for Digital Democracy, and the Consumer Federation of America previously asked the Rules Committee to begin an investigation, make a determination, and then require Tech Task meetings be held in accordance with the Senate Rules. The groups said "Open meetings, public notice, and hearing records are central to the integrity of the United States Senate."