EPIC Advises CFPB to Reform Debt Collector Practices
Today EPIC submitted comments to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau on the agency's proposed amendment to the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act. EPIC recommended that the CFPB: (1) clarify the definition of debt collector, (2) impose limitations on quantities of texts and emails, (3) not provide a safe harbor for debt collectors through limited-content messages, (4) impose liability for third-party disclosures by email or text, (5) require debt collector to offer a streamlined process for opt-out on any given medium, (6) limit the consumer information that can be included in debt validation notices, and (7) require debt collectors to comply with E-Sign Act consent requirements. EPIC previously advised CFPB on debt collector practices and the agency's publication of consumer narratives in the public complaint database.