EPIC has joined an amicus brief, led by the National Consumer Law Center, urging a federal appellate court to rehear a case about whether a consumer can sue a company for sending an illegal text message. A panel of the court recently decided that consumers cannot sue companies that send one text message in violation of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act. The consumer brief states that the decision “opens the floodgates to mass text messaging, a result that is contrary to the plain language of the statue and Congress’s intent.” EPIC routinely files amicus briefs supporting consumers’ right in privacy cases. EPIC has filed several amicus briefs about the Telephone Consumer Protection Act.