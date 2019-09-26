For a hearing on “Ensuring the Public’s Right of Access to the Courts,” EPIC told the House Judiciary Committee that "in the digital age, access to court decisions is a critical component of the public’s right of access to the courts." EPIC has worked for many years to promote online access to judicial opinions, urging the federal government to make legal materials freely available on agency websites. "The public’s constitutional and common law rights of access to the law are fundamental to a society governed by the rule of law," EPIC said. EPIC also cited the work of the Internet Archive, which has worked to "promote universal access to all knowledge.” EPIC noted, "Today the Internet Archive is one of the largest libraries in the world, harnessing the power of the Internet to make information freely available."