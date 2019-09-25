The MacArthur Foundation has selected EPIC Board Member and former EPIC Board Chair, Danielle Citron for the prestigious MacArthur Fellowship. Recipients of the MacArthur Fellowship must show exceptional creativity, promise for important future advances based on a track record of significant accomplishments, and potential for the Fellowship to facilitate subsequent creative work. Professor Citron’s research has focused on cyber harassment and hate crimes. In a recent TED talk, Citron discussed Deepfakes - a technique using artificial intelligence and superimposed images to create malicious video and hoaxes, and the long-term reputational impact for victims. Her work has been featured in The New York Times, The Atlantic, Slate, The Guardian, and TIME. Danielle Citron is the author of Hate Crimes in Cyberspace (HUP 2014), available at the EPIC Bookstore. The MacArthur Foundation wrote that Danielle Citron is "a legal scholar addressing the scourge of cyber harassment by raising awareness of the toll it takes on victims and proposing reforms to combat the most extreme forms of online abuse.”