The National Security Commission on Artificial Intelligence is holding yet another closed-door meeting today—the fourth such meeting in the Commission's short existence. Created by Congress in 2018, the AI Commission is tasked with considering "the methods and means necessary to advance the development of" AI to address national security and defense needs. But the Commission has operated almost entirely in secret, unlawfully refusing to publish any meeting notices or to allow any public participation. Last week, EPIC renewed its request to access Commission records and meetings. The Commission is dominated by representatives of large tech firms, including Google and Microsoft. EPIC has urged Congress to ensure that the Commission operates transparently.