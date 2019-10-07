A federal judge in New York has ordered President Trump to turn over eight years of personal tax returns to the Manhattan district attorney. Judge Victor Marrero rejected the President's attempt to block a grand jury subpoena for the returns, holding that the President is not immune from state criminal prosecution. "The Court cannot square a vision of presidential immunity that would place the President above the law with the text of the Constitution," the court wrote. EPIC previously sought President Trump's tax returns in EPIC v. IRS, arguing that disclosure was necessary to correct numerous factual misstatements made by the President about his taxes. In EPIC v. IRS II, EPIC is seeking "offers-in-compromise" and related tax records of President Trump and his businesses.