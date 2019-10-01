Judge Reggie B. Walton said Tuesday that he expects to make a ruling within 30 days in EPIC’s case for the release of the complete Mueller Report. The statement came during a hearing on EPIC’s lawsuit and a related case brought by CNN. EPIC brought the first suit in the nation for the release of the unredacted Mueller Report and argued for its release in August. Judge Walton also criticized the Department of Justice for the agency’s slow processing of requests for Special Counsel records, saying that the purpose of the FOIA has been “totally undermined by a lack of resources.” EPIC’s case is EPIC v. DOJ, No. 19-810 (D.D.C.). The book EPIC v. DOJ: The Mueller Report is available for purchase at the EPIC Bookstore.