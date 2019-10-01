A federal court in Washington, DC has scheduled a Wednesday, October 16 hearing in EPIC v. AI Commission, EPIC’s lawsuit to open the records and meetings of the National Commission on Artificial Intelligence. Judge Trevor N. McFadden also ordered the AI Commission to respond to EPIC’s motion for a preliminary injunction by Tuesday, October 8. EPIC filed the lawsuit after the Commission failed to provide EPIC access to its meetings and records, operating in near-total secrecy for six months. The Commission is chaired by former Google CEO Eric Schmidt and dominated by representatives of large tech firms, including Microsoft, Amazon, and Oracle. The case is EPIC v. AI Commission, No. 19-2906 (D.D.C.).