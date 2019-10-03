EPIC hosted D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine for a meeting with the Privacy Coalition. General Racine discussed his office’s initiatives on privacy, algorithmic discrimination, and antitrust. Last year, the Attorney General sued Facebook under the D.C. Consumer Protection Procedures Act for the mishandling of user data that led to Cambridge Analytica breach. And General Racine joined with others AGs investigating Google for anti-competitive conduct. EPIC has filed a Consumer Protection Procedures Act lawsuit against AccuWeather, challenging the misuse of personal data of D.C. residents. EPIC also recently filed an amicus brief in support of the plaintiffs in Attias v. CareFirst, Inc, a data breach that allowed hackers to obtain 1.1 million customer records from D.C.'s largest health insurer.