The Department of Justice has proposed a rule that effectively requires the DHS to collect DNA from any non-US person the agency detains or arrests. The deadline for public comments is November 12, 2019 and can be submitted here. EPIC has supported increased privacy protections for DNA. In an amicus brief to the Supreme Court, EPIC argued that law enforcement's warrantless collection of DNA is unconstitutional. In the 2013 brief, EPIC described the "dramatic and unpredictable" expansion of the government's DNA collection over the past decade.