EPIC has submitted an assessment of privacy rights and surveillance practices in the US to the UN Human Rights Council for the periodic review of US compliance with international human rights standard. After the last periodic review, the UN strongly recommended the US implement private sector and government privacy safeguards. However, EPIC told the Rights Council that the US still "lacks meaningful privacy enforcement, a comprehensive data privacy law, and has failed to curtail mass surveillance of U.S. and non-U.S. persons." EPIC also submitted a comprehensive EPIC report drafted for data protection experts from around the world. EPIC’s earlier comments for a separate UN review were incorporated by the UN Human Rights Committee.