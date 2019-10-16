In a statement to the Senate Commerce Committee, EPIC has called for a moratorium on the use of facial recognition by the Transportation Security Administration. "Because TSA has failed to establish the necessary privacy safeguards, including ensuring that travelers are able to exercise their legal right to opt-out,” EPIC said, "we request you suspend the TSA’s use of facial image technology pending the completion of required public rulemaking by CBP.” EPIC added, "There is currently no legal authority for DHS’ or TSA’s use of facial recognition technology." After a Buzzfeed story earlier this year featured documents obtained by EPIC about plans to expand facial recognition at airports, Senators Ed Markey (D-MA) and Mike Lee (R-UT) called for the suspension of the program. Many cities and states are moving now to limit the use of facial recognition technology.