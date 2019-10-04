EPIC has joined over 75 organizations urging the Administration to rescind the recent Executive Order on Federal Advisory Committees. The executive order would require the elimination of one-third of existing advisory committees. The coalition letter explains that federal advisory committees enable public participation and help hold federal agencies accountable. The groups wanted that the arbitrary elimination of advisory committees will result in fewer opportunities for the public to participate in agency decision making. EPIC recently filed an open government lawsuit against the National Commission on Artificial Intelligence to ensure that the Commission complies with advisory commission requirements. Around the time EPIC filed its lawsuit, the Commission announced a public conference and opened a Twitter account. The case is EPIC v. AI Commission, no. 19-2906 (D.D.C).