EPIC has provided a comprehensive report on the latest developments in U.S. privacy law and policy for the 66th meeting of the International Working Group on Data Protection, to be held in Brussels. The International Working Group includes data protection authorities and experts from around the world who review emerging privacy challenges, such as location tracking, DNA collection, and face recognition. The EPIC Fall 2019 report details the debate over reauthorization of the NSA call record collection program, EPIC's ranking of consumer privacy proposals, the FTC Facebook and YouTube settlements, and more. In April 2017, EPIC hosted the 61st meeting of the IWG in Washington, D.C. at the Goethe-Institut, Germany's cultural institute.