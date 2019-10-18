EPIC has advised the FBI to withdraw a proposal to remove Privacy Act compliance obligations for the National Crime Information Center. The FBI is seeking broad exemptions to regulations that promote records accuracy, ensure data subject access, and limit over collection of personal data. EPIC wrote that the proposed exemptions would "lead to increasing record inaccuracy and the misuse of personal information.” There are numerous reports of misuse of the data in the NCIC and growing concerns about record accuracy. In 2003, EPIC organized a coalition of nearly 90 organizations to urge accuracy in the NCIC record systems. EPIC also submitted amicus briefs to the Supreme Court in Herring v. US and Kansas v. Glover warning about inaccurate records in police databases that would lead to unlawful searches and car stops.