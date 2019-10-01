EPIC to Massachusetts Legislature: Establish AI Commission
EPIC Policy Director Caitriona Fitzgerald testified today before the Massachusetts Legislature in support of proposals to establish a state Commission to examine the use of “automated decision systems.” Under H2701 and S1876 a Commission will make recommendations to ensure the state’s use of algorithms is fair and transparent. EPIC supports algorithmic transparency and opposed systemic bias in "risk assessment" tools used in the criminal justice system. EPIC has filed Freedom of Information lawsuits to obtain information about "predictive policing" and "future crime prediction" algorithms. EPIC President Marc Rotenberg has called for laws that mandate algorithmic transparency and prohibit automated decision-making that results in discrimination.