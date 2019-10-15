EPIC has filed an amicus brief in the U.S Supreme Court case Georgia v. Public.Resource.Org, which concerns Georgia’s copyright of the state’s official annotated code. EPIC’s brief, signed by thirty-five experts in law and technology, urged the Supreme Court “to recognize that free access to the law is not only guaranteed by our country’s traditions but also enabled by digital technologies.” EPIC explained that “the federal government has worked to ensure that government materials, including legal materials, are broadly accessible to the public; the states should do the same.” EPIC and its staff have worked for almost thirty years to promote online access to judicial opinions and open access to government information. EPIC routinely files amicus briefs in the US Supreme Court in cases concerning emerging privacy and civil liberties issues.