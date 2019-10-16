EPIC will argue in federal court on Wednesday that the National Commission on Artificial Intelligence has violated the Freedom of Information Act and must immediately process EPIC’s FOIA Requests to the Commission. Created by Congress in 2018, the AI Commission is tasked with considering "the methods and means necessary to advance the development of" AI in the United States. EPIC filed multiple requests for access to Commission meetings and records. But the Commission has operated almost entirely in secret, even as it prepares to submit recommendations to Congress and the President on November 5. EPIC filed suit against the Commission last month and asked the court to issue a preliminary injunction. The Commission is chaired by former Google CEO Eric Schmidt and dominated by representatives of large tech firms, including Microsoft, Amazon, and Oracle. The case is EPIC v. AI Commission, No. 19-2906 (D.D.C.).