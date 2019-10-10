As a consequence of its Freedom of Information Act lawsuit, EPIC v DOJ, EPIC has obtained previously undisclosed memos from the Mueller investigation. One memo released to EPIC summarizes Mueller's investigation of a suspected “unregistered agent of a foreign government.” The memo was submitted one day after the Justice Department released a redacted version of the Mueller Report. The Special Counsel previously disclosed that it investigated Paul Manafort, Rick Gates, Michael Flynn, George Papadopoulos, and Carter Page as possible foreign agents. Additional documents will be forthcoming in EPIC’s open government case concerning Russian interference in the 2016 election. EPIC is also seeking the disclosure of the complete and unredacted Mueller Report in EPIC v. Department of Justice. The book EPIC v. DOJ: The Mueller Report is available for purchase at the EPIC Bookstore.