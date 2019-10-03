The Court of Justice for the European Union has ruled that member states may order internet providers to remove globally content found to be defamatory. In Eva Glawischnig-Piesczek v Facebook Ireland, the Court ruled that the e-Commerce directive does not prohibit orders to remove content from all domains globally that is identical or equivalent to content found to be defamatory. However, Court said Member States must ensure measures "which produce effects worldwide take due account" of internet rules on an international level. The EPIC 2018 Privacy Law Sourcebook, a comprehensive overview of privacy laws in the US and around the world, is available in the EPIC bookstore.