The UK Information Commissioner's Office is raising concerns about the use of "live-streaming facial recognition" (LFR). In an official opinion, Commissioner Elizabeth Denham said that the deployment of facial recognition technology by law enforcement must comply with data protection law. The ICO opinion "recognises the high statutory threshold that must be met to justify the use of LFR, and demonstrate accountability, under the UK's data protection law." A recent Public Voice petition calling for a moratorium on the use of facial recogntion has received support from more than 80 organizations and 600 individuals, including many leading experts.