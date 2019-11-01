The National Security Commission on Artificial Intelligence held yet another closed-door meeting last week to finalize its upcoming report to Congress and the President. Created by Congress in 2018, the AI Commission is tasked with considering "the methods and means necessary to advance the development of" AI to address national security and defense needs. But the Commission has operated almost entirely in secret, unlawfully denying the public access to its meetings and withholding nearly all of its records. In September, EPIC filed an open government lawsuit against the AI Commission to ensure transparency and public participation. The Commission's report is due to be released next week. EPIC’s case is EPIC v. AI Commission, No. 19-2906 (D.D.C.).