A federal appeals court has ruled that President Trump's accountants must turn over eight years of the President's personal tax returns to the Manhattan district attorney. The Second Circuit Court of Appeals rejected the President's attempt to block a grand jury subpoena for the returns, finding "no support" for the argument "that a President's private and non‐privileged documents may be absolutely shielded from judicial scrutiny." EPIC previously sought President Trump's tax returns in EPIC v. IRS, arguing that disclosure was necessary to correct numerous factual misstatements made by the President about his taxes. In EPIC v. IRS II, EPIC is seeking "offers-in-compromise" and related tax records of President Trump and his businesses.