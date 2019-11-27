EPIC has joined Access Now and other NGOs, urging ICANN to halt the sale of the .ORG domain to a private equity firm. The terms of the deal remain secret and the deal followed a controversial decision by ICANN to remove price caps. Marc Rotenberg, a founding board member and former chair of the Public Interest Registry, which manages the domain, said the sale would undermine transparency and accountability. "We established .ORG to promote the non-commercial use of the Internet and to provide an exemplar for Internet governance. ICANN should move quickly to make public the terms of the deal, provide a meaningful opportunity for public comment, and then determine if this assignment is consistent with the mission and purpose of the .ORG," said Rotenberg.